Frank Ski joins Kiss 104.1 as morning host

Ski departed V-103 voluntarily over the summer and has spent the past few months working at the Washington D.C. R&B radio station WHUR-FM with his longtime producer Nina Brown.

After he starts with Kiss, he will continue to do his WHUR-FM afternoon show remotely from Atlanta.

Ski is a well-known entity in Atlanta. He joined V in 1998 from Baltimore and was the top-rated show in the city for most of that run with comic Wanda Smith. He left in 2012, seeking a syndication deal that never transpired. He worked a few years with WHUR-FM before returning to V-103 in a part-time capacity. When Ryan Cameron left in 2018, Ski was placed back in the morning slot.

His ratings remained strong and actually improved a bit after the pandemic began.

“Frank Ski is a proven leader and trusted voice in Atlanta’s African American community,” said Terri Avery, program director for Kiss.

Over the years, Ski has also been a club DJ and has written songs that have been sampled by major hip-hop artists. His 1993 song “Whores in This House” was sampled in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s huge hit “WAP” this year.

V-103 has since replaced Ski with their former afternoon host Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan, who is now joined by two newcomers Tyler Does, known as Tylerchronicles, and Christina Granville.

Cox Media Group is majority-owned by Apollo Global Management, which purchased the radio and TV stations a year ago. Cox Enterprises maintains a minority stake in CMG.