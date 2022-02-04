Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Marvel producing ‘Werewolf by Night’ special for Disney+ in metro Atlanta

Gael Garcia Bernal will be in a new Disney+ Marvel special "Werewolf by Night" out later this year. Production is beginning in metro Atlanta this month. Here he is in the recent HBO Max limited series "Station Eleven." HBO Max

Credit: HBO MA

caption arrowCaption
Gael Garcia Bernal will be in a new Disney+ Marvel special "Werewolf by Night" out later this year. Production is beginning in metro Atlanta this month. Here he is in the recent HBO Max limited series "Station Eleven." HBO Max

Credit: HBO MA

Credit: HBO MA

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Marvel is shooting a new special in metro Atlanta “Werewolf by Night” for Disney+ starring Gael García Bernal.

The working title is “Buzzcut” and Marvel released a synopsis: “A new ‘Werewolf by Night’ is prowling the Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within?”

It is set to be based out of Trilith Studios in Fayetteville where many Disney+ Marvel series have shot scenes including “Hawkeye” and “WandaVision.”

“Werewolf by Night” is tentatively scheduled for release around Halloween of this year.

Bernal, a well-known Mexican actor, was most recently in the HBO Max limited series “Station Eleven.” He has won awards for his roles in “The Motorcyle Diaries” and Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle.” He was also in the M. Night Shyamalan 2021 thriller “Old.”

This is the second Disney+ one-off special Marvel has produced for the streaming service. The other is a forthcoming “Guardians of Galaxy Holiday Special” written and directed by James Gunn that has also been shooting in Georgia.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ with Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, starts...
1h ago
Bounce TV will air final season of ‘Saints & Sinners’ this spring
1h ago
Amazon raising annual Prime cost from $119 to $139
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top