Marvel producing ‘Werewolf by Night’ special for Disney+ in metro Atlanta

Marvel is shooting a new special in metro Atlanta “Werewolf by Night” for Disney+ starring Gael García Bernal.
The working title is “Buzzcut” and Marvel released a synopsis: “A new ‘Werewolf by Night’ is prowling the Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within?”
It is set to be based out of Trilith Studios in Fayetteville where many Disney+ Marvel series have shot scenes including “Hawkeye” and “WandaVision.”
“Werewolf by Night” is tentatively scheduled for release around Halloween of this year.
Bernal, a well-known Mexican actor, was most recently in the HBO Max limited series “Station Eleven.” He has won awards for his roles in “The Motorcyle Diaries” and Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle.” He was also in the M. Night Shyamalan 2021 thriller “Old.”
This is the second Disney+ one-off special Marvel has produced for the streaming service. The other is a forthcoming “Guardians of Galaxy Holiday Special” written and directed by James Gunn that has also been shooting in Georgia.
