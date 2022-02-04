Marvel producing ‘Werewolf by Night’ special for Disney+ in metro Atlanta

The working title is “Buzzcut” and Marvel released a synopsis: “A new ‘Werewolf by Night’ is prowling the Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within?”

It is set to be based out of Trilith Studios in Fayetteville where many Disney+ Marvel series have shot scenes including “Hawkeye” and “WandaVision.”