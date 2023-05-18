X

MalaniKai Massey leaves WSB’s ‘Word on the Street’

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
Massey and co-host Shelley Wynter were together for four years on the station.

MalaniKai Massey is no longer with WSB radio’s evening program “Word on the Street.”

This leaves Shelley Wynter on his own for now.

Ken Charles, the program director for WSB, said Friday he is not ready to make any announcements regarding Massey’s future at the station until Monday and whether Wynter will get a new co-host or will go solo.

Massey, who crew up in Troy, New York, spent many years working at different radio stations in New York and Atlanta. She also spent 13 years behind the scenes at Turner Broadcasting. A preacher’s kid, she also coaches basketball and mentors students.

She joined “Word on the Street” in 2019 as the more liberal counterpart to Wynter.

The show was the brainchild of WSB’s former program director Pete Spriggs in mid-2019 before he retired. It was a weekly show at first. In 2020, Spriggs gave them shows on both Saturday and Sunday as well as primary fill-in hosts on the weekdays.

After Clark Howard ended his syndicated radio show at the end of 2020, Spriggs’ successor Drew Anderssen (who left last year) scheduled “Word on the Street” in the 10 p.m.-midnight weekday slot in early January 2021, saying it was a 90-day test run. The probationary period kept on going for another 14 months before the pair was finally given full-time status last year in the 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

What’s next for North Georgia United Methodist churches?4h ago

Credit: Jenny Kane

TSA PreCheck members can now use iPhone as ID at ATL checkpoint
59m ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Awesome daughter, wonderful mom.’ Atlanta teacher dies from lupus
3h ago

Credit: AP photo/Marta Lavandier

Marcell Ozuna celebrates milestone with teammates .... and President George W. Bush?
14h ago

Credit: AP photo/Marta Lavandier

Marcell Ozuna celebrates milestone with teammates .... and President George W. Bush?
14h ago

City to buy land for new parks in Southeast Atlanta
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Seth Meyers coming to Atlanta for live show during writers strike June 22
3h ago
Texas considered a film and TV tax credit bill that would have hurt Georgia
3h ago
Don Lemon’s departure leaves gap at CNN, and on TV media landscape
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top