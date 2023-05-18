MalaniKai Massey leaves WSB’s ‘Word on the Street’

MalaniKai Massey is no longer with WSB radio’s evening program “Word on the Street.”
This leaves Shelley Wynter on his own for now.
Ken Charles, the program director for WSB, said Friday he is not ready to make any announcements regarding Massey’s future at the station until Monday and whether Wynter will get a new co-host or will go solo.
Massey, who crew up in Troy, New York, spent many years working at different radio stations in New York and Atlanta. She also spent 13 years behind the scenes at Turner Broadcasting. A preacher’s kid, she also coaches basketball and mentors students.
She joined “Word on the Street” in 2019 as the more liberal counterpart to Wynter.
The show was the brainchild of WSB’s former program director Pete Spriggs in mid-2019 before he retired. It was a weekly show at first. In 2020, Spriggs gave them shows on both Saturday and Sunday as well as primary fill-in hosts on the weekdays.
After Clark Howard ended his syndicated radio show at the end of 2020, Spriggs’ successor Drew Anderssen (who left last year) scheduled “Word on the Street” in the 10 p.m.-midnight weekday slot in early January 2021, saying it was a 90-day test run. The probationary period kept on going for another 14 months before the pair was finally given full-time status last year in the 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot.
About the Author