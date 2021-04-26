Lori Wilson becomes morning anchor on WSB-TV; Linda Stouffer switches to dayside reporter

Lori Wilson is taking over the morning anchor slot on Channel 2 Action News for Linda Stouffer.
Stouffer will do day-side reporting for the late afternoon and evening newscasts.
Wilson joined WSB-TV in early 2017 and has been doing weekend anchoring and weekday reporting.
“I’ve always thought the morning shift was the best in the business,” Wilson wrote on her Facebook feed Monday. “Sure the alarm goes off early, but in what other job do you get to wake people up and prepare them for the day? I am thrilled to get the chance to do that now Monday through Friday.”
Suzanne Nadell, news director, in a press release, said Wilson “has demonstrated the ability to tell high-caliber stories that are important to our local communities.”
Stouffer, in a public social media Monday morning, wrote “what an absolute privilege and joy it’s been to wake up with Atlanta every day.”
She is moving to dayside as a reporter and will contribute reports to the afternoon newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She said she wanted more sleep and “a schedule that lines up better with the people I love... I’m super excited and crazy grateful WSB is making this happen.”
Stouffer joined WSB-TV in 2009 after 12 years with CNN, primarily with CNN Headline News, which became HLN. Before that, she worked at stations in San Antonio, Texas (KMOL-TV) and Miami (WSVN-TV).
Wilson, before WSB, worked at CBS46 (WGCL-TV), WCAU-TV in Philadelphia and WISH-TV in Indianapolis.