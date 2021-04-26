Lori Wilson becomes morning anchor on WSB-TV; Linda Stouffer switches to dayside reporter

Stouffer, in a public social media Monday morning, wrote “what an absolute privilege and joy it’s been to wake up with Atlanta every day.”

She is moving to dayside as a reporter and will contribute reports to the afternoon newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She said she wanted more sleep and “a schedule that lines up better with the people I love... I’m super excited and crazy grateful WSB is making this happen.”

Stouffer joined WSB-TV in 2009 after 12 years with CNN, primarily with CNN Headline News, which became HLN. Before that, she worked at stations in San Antonio, Texas (KMOL-TV) and Miami (WSVN-TV).

Wilson, before WSB, worked at CBS46 (WGCL-TV), WCAU-TV in Philadelphia and WISH-TV in Indianapolis.