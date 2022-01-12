Lifetime’s ‘Leave it to Geege’ is latest ‘sitcom’-like reality show out of Atlanta

“I spend my days running around cleaning up his messes,” she said. “It’s like having a hurricane. I advocate tirelessly for him. We’re all about autism celebration, not just awareness. I want to spread a positive message. Our lives are chaotic and beautiful.”

Pootie’s 24-year-old caregiver Tyler is part of the show and Geege describes him as “my sidekick, my roommate.” Her daughter Harper is an art student at the University of Georgia, who Geege describes as “a little bit of Molly Ringwald, a little bit space cadet. Everything she says is deadpan with no inflection. She’s just hilarious.”

Puddin, Geege’s mom, stops by on the regular as well. “She is very religious,” Geege said. “She disapproves of a lot of our humor.” Nicky, another friend of Geege’s, also has autism. Her lawn man George is part of the crew as well.

Finally, Geege has a boyfriend Mark George, who lives in London and comes stateside twice a year. He showed up in the first episode via video call.

“I surround myself with nothing but characters” Geege said. “That’s what I like.”

The first episode features a pool party for Pootie where Geege has an inflatable pool for him. She notes that he gets too rambunctious in pools and has been permanently booted from public pools all around town.

Several years ago, she pitched an idea for a reality show but it went nowhere. She thinks society has shown greater acceptance in recent years to people with autism, fueled in part by the Netflix reality show “Love on the Spectrum” and the scripted dramedy “Atypical.”

Randy Barbato of World of Wonder Productions, the company that created “Leave it to Geege,” said he has always found Geege “an inspirational woman. I love her world. Everyone on the show is a little wacky and that is relatable. It’s a bit like an old-school sitcom.”

Geege is just thrilled Lifetime picked her show up.

“They believe in this,” she said. “They champion strong woman. They advocate as well as entertain. It’s a perfect match.”

ON TV

“Leave it to Geege,” 10 p.m. Wednesdays on Lifetime starting Jan. 12