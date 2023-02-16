Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure

The Alpharetta home owned by Kim Zolciak, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Don’t Be Tardy” reality show star, and her former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann is in foreclosure.
Truist Bank began foreclosure proceedings last year on the mansion based on a $1.65 million mortgage the couple received in 2013.
In a notice published in the Fulton County Daily Report Feb. 15, Truist Bank said the mansion is scheduled to be auctioned off on the steps of the Fulton County courthouse on March 7.
The home is in the Manor Golf & Country Club. The public description in 2012 describes it as a “majestic brick & stone exterior situated on the 18th hole & lake” that “creates an elegant atmosphere with incredible views.”
It was featured frequently over much of the span of Bravo’s “Don’t Be Tardy,” Zolciak’s reality show which aired eight seasons from 2012 to 2020.
Realtor.com has the home currently valued at about $2.5 million.
