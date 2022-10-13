Jovita Moore, Russ Spencer, Mary Louise Kelly inducted into Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame

Spencer, who grew up in the Philadelphia area, joined Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) in 1995 and has been an evening anchor there ever since, winning multiple Southeast Emmys.

Jelks, who graduated Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University), joined WSB-TV in 1967 as its first Black reporter and stayed in broadcast TV for nearly a decade before creating WAUC-AM, a station showcasing historically Black colleges and universities and the AUC Digest, a newspaper serving the Atlanta University Center.

Dick Williams, a Kansas City native, came to Atlanta in 1976 as a news director at WXIA-TV, wrote editorials and columns at the Atlanta Journal and started the weekly panel show “The Georgia Gang,” now a mainstay on Fox 5. Later in his career, he owned local newspaper the Dunwoody Crier.

His wife Rebecca Chase Williams, an award-winning national reporter for ABC News for more than 20 years, helped turn Brookhaven into a city, becoming a city council member, then mayor.

DISCLOSURE: I am on the board of The Atlanta Press Club