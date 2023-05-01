Jermaine Dupri says Freaknik doc is ‘a story about the south in Atlanta’

The documentary, tentatively titled “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” has no official release date yet. Freaknik began as a modest spring break gathering for Black college students in Atlanta in the 1980s but gradually grew through word of mouth into a massive party that clogged the streets of Atlanta and forced city officials to clamp down on its excesses during the mid-1990s. By the late 1990s, Freaknik was effectively dead.

The partying aspects of the annual event, Dupri told Hall, is not what he wants to focus on “because I feel like it’s a little disrespectful. I’m just telling the story and how Atlanta was built into the place that it is today. People came to Atlanta through Freaknik and they stayed. People would move, like I say that in ‘Welcome to Atlanta,’ people came to Atlanta for Freaknik and they stayed and that’s how Atlanta has become this multicultural, multi-city place. Freaknik played a big role in that period.”