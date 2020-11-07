Jeff Dauler and wife Callie celebrate birth of daughter

“It was the coolest thing ever,” Callie said on a podcast episode 36 hours after Ellie was born. “Hearing her little cry. I was a little anxious going into the C-section. You’re awake so that’s a different level of crazy. They were so efficient and so nice. Everyone has been so amazing. They were sitting next to me, cheering me on. We had the best energy in the delivery room.”

The podcast, recorded while they were still in the hospital, featured audio of Ellie’s first cry.

So far, she’s really chill and sweet, Callie said.

“Her cry has potential to rattle windows,” Jeff added. “The lungs are there. Talk to us in two weeks.”

The Daulers met in 2012 and married in 2016. Callie is a talent executive assistant for Robin Meade at HLN.

After Jeff lost his job at Star 94 in 2019, he and Callie decided to launch a daily podcast last year which focuses on the good in everybody with a major focus on gratitude. The podcast has a 4.9 out of 5.0 score on Apple podcasts from 4,400 reviewers.

As the primary page notes, since their marriage, they have tackled health issues, betrayal from best friends, death of a parent and a miscarriage, to name a few. “We’re grateful for everything... even the rough stuff. And we are sharing all of this on our podcast," they wrote.