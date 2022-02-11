Jason Bailey counters Axel Lowe’s take on why Bailey was let go from Rock 100.5

“I didn’t want to be there because of your [expletive] and a lot of other people’s [expletive] and lies,” Bailey said. “I didn’t want to be there because you were already looking for a replacement. Your EVP was in Chicago actively looking to replace me publicly.”

He added, “I wanted to be there. I wanted to make it work... I liked the company until you turned heel on me.” He said he and Lowe had “forced” weekly conversations and Lowe would “trash the guy you’re working with now,” meaning Rickman.

Bailey didn’t mention Rickman specifically by name, instead, nicknaming him “dumb dumb” during the podcast.

Rickman, he noted, has 10 months left on his contract and Lowe told Bailey before he was fired that Rickman’s future was tenuous at Rock 100.5. “I feel bad for” Rickman, Bailey said. “He’s working with a guy who’s going to fire him in 10 months.”

He did acknowledge that Rickman is popular with listeners and brings in money for the station through endorsements.

Last October, Bailey said when the show did hit big ratings a few years ago, Rock 100.5 didn’t take full advantage of their popularity. “There was no incentive,” he said. “There was no exploitation of the success of the show. It was just going nowhere. That bothered me. I worked too [expletive] hard. All the [expletive] bits were my idea. All the planning was mine. It was just worthless. It was pointless. It was all for nothing. I wasn’t appreciated.”

Addressing Lowe by his real first name, Bailey on his podcast Friday said, “Andy, do your thing. I wish you all the luck. I want you not in my life ever again. Don’t go on the air and lie. That’s what bothers me. That’s defamation of character.”

He does not think Lowe is a particularly interesting or compelling personality, noting to the station: “You’ve got the wrong guy driving the bus.”

Bailey said he wonders why Lowe doesn’t just admit he wasn’t good in morning radio. He himself said he worked for 10 months at 92.9/The Game talking sports and readily admitted he was horrible at it.

Lowe did not respond to a text seeking comment. Neither did Rickman nor their boss Sean Shannon, who in the past has said he doesn’t comment about personnel matters per Atlanta-based Cumulus Media policy.

“Those guys aren’t allowed to say the truth,” Bailey said.

Bailey also said many of the station’s recent moves reveal a lack of planning. He found it strange that management didn’t already have immediate replacements for Bailey or his female sidekick after they were let go last fall. He also wondered why the station moved Lowe and Rickman to afternoons without having a set morning show in place.

Since he left Rock 100.5, Bailey has been operating a podcast operation out of his house that features some free content but consists mostly of daily subscription-based shows including the one that ran Friday. He is charging $4.99 a month.