BreakingNews
Four Georgia DAs seek to block Republican-backed oversight panel

Jason Aldean lands first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with ‘Small Town’

The song’s popularity was fueled by controversy over its video.

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
49 minutes ago
X

Georgia country singer Jason Aldean landed his first ever No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, which covers all genres, with “Try That in a Small Town.”

The song’s popularity was fueled by controversy regarding its images of protesters and lyrics that reference crimes that usually happen in cities that would not be appreciated by folks in a small town while suggesting vigilante justice. Some social media critics also objected to the location of the video in front of Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where 18-year-old Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.

Aldean said there was nothing racial about the song at all. And his record label said the video shoot location is a popular site for movies and TV shows.

The song debuted at No. 2 last week and moved to No. 1 this week. The No. 2 and No. 3 songs are also country, making this the first time in Billboard Hot 100′s 65-year history that the top three songs were in that genre.

Aldean has charted on the Billboard Hot 100 40 times over the past 18 years starting with “Hicktown” in 2005. A remix of “Dirt Road Anthem” featuring Atlanta’s Ludacris is his previous high peak song at No. 7.

Of course, the Macon native has had much greater success on the Billboard country airplay chart where he has 10 No. 1 hits and 37 top 10 hits. He has had at least one Top 10 country hit every year since 2005.

Billboard noted that just 21 songs have topped both the Hot Country and Billboard Hot 100 since the chart’s launch in 1958:

  • “Try That in a Small Town,” Jason Aldean, 2023
  • “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen, 2023
  • “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift, 2021
  • “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift, 2012
  • “Amazed,” Lonestar, 1999-2000
  • “Islands in the Stream,” Kenny Rogers, duet with Dolly Parton, 1983
  • “I Love a Rainy Night,” Eddie Rabbitt, 1981
  • “9 to 5,” Dolly Parton, 1981
  • “Lady,” Kenny Rogers, 1980
  • “Southern Nights,” Glen Campbell, 1977
  • “Convoy,” C.W. McCall, 1975-76
  • “I’m Sorry,” John Denver, 1975
  • “Rhinestone Cowboy,” Glen Campbell, 1975
  • “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” John Denver, 1975
  • “Before the Next Teardrop Falls,” Freddy Fender, 1975
  • “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” B.J. Thomas, 1975
  • “The Most Beautiful Girl,” Charlie Rich, 1973
  • “Honey,” Bobby Goldsboro, 1968
  • “Big Bad John,” Jimmy Dean, 1961
  • “El Paso,” Marty Robbins, 1959-60
  • “The Battle of New Orleans,” Johnny Horton, 1959

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Canton Street task force votes abruptly to end its work2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING: Four Georgia DAs seek to block Republican-backed oversight panel
50m ago

Credit: Meris Lutz

Georgia environmental agency names new director
1h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans want to defund DOJ after Trump indictment
3h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans want to defund DOJ after Trump indictment
3h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s what the Braves did at the trade deadline
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

Why the newest Van Gogh immersive experience is better than the first
23h ago
‘Today’ host does short doc about Atlanta’s police training center
Tutankhamun Expo coming to Atlanta starting Sept. 28
Featured

Credit: AP

Donald Trump indictment - Full coverage
What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top