Jamie Lee Curtis coming to Georgia to shoot ‘Halloween Ends’

The Universal movie, scheduled for release Oct.14 this fall, showed up on the Georgia film office active production list last week. The producers are using the fake name “Cave Dweller” while seeking extras in Savannah and Macon.

The second film “Halloween Kills,” which came out in 2021 and was shot in North Carolina, generated $92 million in domestic box office. There have been a dozen “Halloween” slasher films going back to 1978.