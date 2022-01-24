Jamie Lee Curtis coming to Georgia to shoot ‘Halloween Ends’

Jamie Lee Curtis is set to come to Georgia to shoot the horror movie “Halloween Ends,” which is the third of the latest trilogy which began in 2018.
The Universal movie, scheduled for release Oct.14 this fall, showed up on the Georgia film office active production list last week. The producers are using the fake name “Cave Dweller” while seeking extras in Savannah and Macon.
The second film “Halloween Kills,” which came out in 2021 and was shot in North Carolina, generated $92 million in domestic box office. There have been a dozen “Halloween” slasher films going back to 1978.
Curtis, now 63, has appeared in seven “Halloween” movies going back to the original 44 years ago playing Laurie Strode. “Halloween Ends” will be her eighth.
“If I’ve learned one thing in 43 years, it’s you just never say goodbye,” the actress told USA Today last October. “I’ll say goodbye when I’m dead.”
Other returning actors in the current trilogy include Andi Matichak as Allyson Strode and Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace. Nick Castle will also return as Michael Myers.
About the Author