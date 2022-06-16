ajc logo
X

INTERVIEW: Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes on its ‘1972′ EP and his sibling reconciliation

The Black Crowes rocked out Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, September 4, 2021, on their Shake Your Moneymaker tour. Dirty Honey opened the show. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Black Crowes rocked out Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, September 4, 2021, on their Shake Your Moneymaker tour. Dirty Honey opened the show. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
The former Atlanta band will be at Ameris in Alpharetta June 19.

For nearly a decade, siblings Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes were estranged, brothers broken by acrimony and resentment.

Not anymore. The Atlanta natives reconciled a few years ago and are now on good terms. The band has been touring since 2019 with the pandemic creating an unexpected break.

Combined ShapeCaption
Rich (left) and Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes.

Credit: Josh Cheuse

Rich (left) and Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes.

Credit: Josh Cheuse

Combined ShapeCaption
Rich (left) and Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes.

Credit: Josh Cheuse

Credit: Josh Cheuse

“We didn’t want this to be just some sort of money grab,” said Rich Robinson in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We want this to be for us as brothers. This is for our relationship as writing partners and business partners and brothers.”

The current tour, which is returning to metro Atlanta at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta Sunday, June 19, after a stop at Lakewood Amphitheatre last fall, is a reflection of those positive vibes. The setlist features the their career-launching 1990 album “Shake Your Money Maker” from beginning to end and cuts from their latest EP “1972″ covering great songs from that era. (Plenty of tickets still available starting at $35.)

The only ugliness is happening behind the scenes. Former original drummer Steve Gorman recently sued the band, saying they are denying him proper royalty payments from an agreement signed decades ago. While Robinson couldn’t talk about the lawsuit, he did expound upon getting rid of band members who were not conducive to band unity.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Black Crowes - featuring Chris Robinson (left) and Rich Robinson - rocked out Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, September 4, 2021, on their Shake Your Moneymaker tour. Dirty Honey opened the show. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Black Crowes - featuring Chris Robinson (left) and Rich Robinson - rocked out Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, September 4, 2021, on their Shake Your Moneymaker tour. Dirty Honey opened the show. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
The Black Crowes - featuring Chris Robinson (left) and Rich Robinson - rocked out Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, September 4, 2021, on their Shake Your Moneymaker tour. Dirty Honey opened the show. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“In the past,” he said, “there was a lot of negative influences and people in the band were pushing their own agendas. They saw a way for more influence by separating me and Chris and manipulating the situation. We didn’t want to do that anymore. We wanted to do this tour the right way, the mature way where we can be accountable to ourselves as brothers, as family. We had to start over and make it work. And it’s working. We are getting along better than we’ve ever gotten along.”

It has also been helpful to their music writing as they prep to go into the studio later this year for a possible release of new music in 2023. In the meantime, the brothers, who both now live in Los Angeles, recorded the “1972″ EP that came out last month.

The Black Crowes, based on their sound, always sounded like they were born 20 years too late. So picking songs from that time frame worked well for them.

“That was before corporate greed took over rock,” Robinson said. “Look at the vastness and variety of bands and singers of that time. Joni Mitchell. Neil Young. Led Zeppelin. We picked some that were in our wheelhouse like ‘Rocks Off’ and ‘You Wear It Well.’ Others we thought we could bring something new to the table like ‘Moonage Daydream’ or ‘Papa Was a Rolling Stone.’”

Some of those covers will pop up on Sunday at Ameris and they have played a few on the spring/summer tour so far.

The opener for the tour is Drivin N Cryin led by Kevn Kinney, longtime friends of the Black Crowes. Surprisingly, this is the first time they’ve toured together since the Black Crowes became a thing. (Former Drivin N Cryin drummer Jeff Sullivan started with the Black Crowes predecessor Mr. Crowe’s Garden.)

“We played with them when we were kids, 15, 16,” Robinson said. “I remember opening for them in Atlanta. They were three, four years older. We didn’t get signed to a label until I was 19.... It’s been great to hang out and talk to them now. Kevn sounds as good as ever.”

Although it has been decades since either Robinson has lived in Atlanta, they do visit when they can. They had a couple of free days recently and stopped in the city to see friends and family. “We stepped off the bus the other night, that air hits you,” Rich said. “It’s Atlanta. It feels like home. This is home.”

IF YOU GO

The Black Crowes with Drivin N Cryin

7:30 p.m. June 19. $35-$89.50 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. livenation.com

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture
14h ago
Braves in April/May: 23-27. Braves in June: 13-0
19h ago
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts made spectacular TD catch to close minicamp
13h ago
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts made spectacular TD catch to close minicamp
13h ago
‘Lord, help me!’: 911 calls detail fatal Newton shooting that led to Amber Alert
13h ago
The Latest
New ‘Blade’ movie starring Mahershala Ali to shoot in Georgia, New Orleans
14h ago
Mo’Nique settles 2019 discrimination lawsuit with Netflix
16h ago
What is filming in Georgia in June 2022?
18h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top