INTERVIEW: R&B star Michelle Williams stars in ‘Wrath’ Lifetime movie about the deadly sins

And she could relate to her character. “It’s easy to overlook red flags for the sake of love,” she said. “She’s also an overachiever trying to please her parents.”

Cupo, while playing a bad guy, was nothing but a good guy for her on set. “He was my rock,” she said. “Because this was my first movie, he helped make the process so great. I loved everything he did. I loved how he pulled some cool bits from his character.”

The toughest part for her was shedding tears in front of the camera. “I’m not a vulnerable person,” she said. “I can show anger and disappointment but not sadness.” There is a scene with her character’s father that required her to cry. She was able to do it once but then the director wanted another take and she said, “You want me to do that again?”

The word “wrath” is not a common term used in modern conversational English and Williams only uses it when she is citing scripture: “I have said, ‘Don’t let the sun go down on your wrath.’ [Ephesians 4:26]. We know that anger not tempered, anger not dealt with, can lead to a lot of loss.”

ON TV

“Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story,” 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16 on Lifetime