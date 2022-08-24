INTERVIEW: Former Atlantan Tamela Mann remains top gospel, comedic draw

She has become finely attuned to Perry’s uniquely speedy way of shooting a TV series, often shooting an entire season in two weeks.

“You go in and slam slam slam and get a season done,” Mann said. “It’s a lot of work but we’re able to do whatever we want the rest of the year. It really works out.”

It helps that David, her husband of 34 years, is almost always with her on these shows. “He helps me remember my lines,” she said. “He’s always clowning. We still have a lot of fun. He’s still my best friend I still enjoy his company.”

She also just released a beefed-up version of her album “Overcomer,” including a newly released streaming single, “Superheroes Prayer” with Yolanda Adams and a new live version of “Finished.”

And she is planning a tour with her family this fall. “David will do his comedy and I’ll do my praise and worship,” she said.

And she recently shot a part for the movie version of “The Color Purple” musical starring Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks that recently wrapped in metro Atlanta and will come to theaters in 2023.

“I play the First Lady,” Mann said. “I open the film with a song and dance. It’s going to be incredible. I worked hard on it. It was a lot of fun. Fantasia was the initiator for me getting the part. And she came on set and watched me. It was such an honor to have her there.”