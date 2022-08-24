ajc logo
X

INTERVIEW: Former Atlantan Tamela Mann remains top gospel, comedic draw

Tamela Mann has six nominations during the 2022 Stellar Awards and will be taping more of Tyler Perry's "Assisted LIving." PUBLICITY PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Tamela Mann has six nominations during the 2022 Stellar Awards and will be taping more of Tyler Perry's "Assisted LIving." PUBLICITY PHOTO

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
She recently won best contemporary female artist at the Stellar Awards in Atlanta

Tamela Mann may be 56, but in the gospel world, that means she’s only getting started.

For the first time, she won best contemporary female artist at the Stellar Awards, the gospel version of the Grammys, which was taped at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center last month and aired on BET.

“It still feels great to be honored,” said Mann in a recent phone interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I never want to take that for granted. I still feel like I’m on the rise.”

Mann said her job in gospel has always been to uplift people. “We have had troubled times and joyous times. It seems right now it’s more sour than happy,” she said. “I just want to breed happiness with my music.”

The actress and singer had a home in Atlanta for several years but now lives full-time in Houston. With her husband David, she has also been a regular on Tyler Perry TV shows for more than 15 years, including “House of Payne,” “Meet the Browns” and the current sitcom “Assisted Living,” which she hopes will get a fourth season. With those three shows, she has taped a whopping 450 episodes of TV for Perry.

She has become finely attuned to Perry’s uniquely speedy way of shooting a TV series, often shooting an entire season in two weeks.

“You go in and slam slam slam and get a season done,” Mann said. “It’s a lot of work but we’re able to do whatever we want the rest of the year. It really works out.”

It helps that David, her husband of 34 years, is almost always with her on these shows. “He helps me remember my lines,” she said. “He’s always clowning. We still have a lot of fun. He’s still my best friend I still enjoy his company.”

She also just released a beefed-up version of her album “Overcomer,” including a newly released streaming single, “Superheroes Prayer” with Yolanda Adams and a new live version of “Finished.”

And she is planning a tour with her family this fall. “David will do his comedy and I’ll do my praise and worship,” she said.

And she recently shot a part for the movie version of “The Color Purple” musical starring Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks that recently wrapped in metro Atlanta and will come to theaters in 2023.

“I play the First Lady,” Mann said. “I open the film with a song and dance. It’s going to be incredible. I worked hard on it. It was a lot of fun. Fantasia was the initiator for me getting the part. And she came on set and watched me. It was such an honor to have her there.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Fulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort3h ago
‘The kid can just hit’: Vaughn Grissom’s first two weeks with Braves a success
3h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
21h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
3h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
3h ago
Confidential election files copied by Atlanta tech firm
7h ago
The Latest
INTERVIEW: Broadway, ‘Smash’ vet Megan Hilty to sing her cabaret faves at Serenbe
7h ago
How the Dragon Con parade comes together
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
Featured
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
17m ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
1h ago
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top