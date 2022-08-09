Catching up with Yolanda Adams on State Farm Arena show, BET+’s ‘Kingdom Business’ lead role

The show, which shot season one last year in metro Atlanta, debuted on the streaming service in May and did well enough to quickly net a second season.

Adams, 60, began in the gospel business in 1982 and said she didn’t know anyone like Denita on the scene, citing the kindness of predecessors like Tramaine Hawkins, Shirley Caesar and Dorothy Norwood. “Denita is totally fictional,” she said, but added, “I know someone like her who’s in the church.”

While acting in this new role, she said she had the support of far more experienced actors around her like Michael Beach and Michael Jai White. And she learned patience is key when on a set. “They ask you to be there at 5:30 a.m. and they don’t get to you until 1 p.m.,” she said. “I often have plenty of time to go over my lines and gestures. By the time they call, I’m ready.”

In the meantime, she is psyched to join 15 other gospel stars at State Farm Arena on Saturday night. “It’s a huge show,” she said, involving different combos, including singers she has known since they were teenagers like Carr and Keyondra Lockett.

“We hope to do more of these in other cities,” she said. “This is like a kickoff.”

IF YOU GO

“Super Friends Praise Fest with Yolanda Adams”

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. $45-$200. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. statefarmarena.com.