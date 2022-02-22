Injured ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme” escape artist leaves Atlanta hospital after four months

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” a spin-off of the original summer series and also featuring Simon Cowell, debuted this past Monday on NBC.

TMZ received video of the rehearsal in Hampton after Goodwin’s accident. It showed Goodwin getting out of a straitjacket while hanging upside down 70 feet above the ground. Below him were two vehicles that hit each other and exploded as he was dropping onto an air mattress. It’s unclear if the explosion was deliberate, but TMZ earlier reported that he hit his head when he landed.

NBC said at the time in a statement that he was injured and taken to a hospital but has not commented since.

The show delayed production for three months, then finished up the season in California.

On his website, Goodwin describes himself as a “professional danger man” and a cross between “Houdini and Superman.”

He previously performed on a regular season of “America’s Got Talent” and landed in the semifinals.