Injured ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme” escape artist leaves Atlanta hospital after four months

Jonathan Goodwin, a British escape artist severely injured in October rehearsing a stunt for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, has been released from a local hospital after four months.
On Sunday he posted his first Instagram post since being airlifted to Grady Hospital in October, noting it was his birthday and he was out of the hospital and with his girlfriend and British actress Amanda Abbington.
He provided no details on how he’s been doing physically or mentally.
A Henry County police spokesman in October said Goodwin had suffered “severe injuries to his legs and several lacerations” and was transported to Grady in “serious condition.”
After the accident, the self-described “daredevil” wrote: “To death, I say nananana boo boo. There is a long road to recovery... I have a lot left to do in this world. Maybe we can make something good together?”
“America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” a spin-off of the original summer series and also featuring Simon Cowell, debuted this past Monday on NBC.
TMZ received video of the rehearsal in Hampton after Goodwin’s accident. It showed Goodwin getting out of a straitjacket while hanging upside down 70 feet above the ground. Below him were two vehicles that hit each other and exploded as he was dropping onto an air mattress. It’s unclear if the explosion was deliberate, but TMZ earlier reported that he hit his head when he landed.
NBC said at the time in a statement that he was injured and taken to a hospital but has not commented since.
The show delayed production for three months, then finished up the season in California.
On his website, Goodwin describes himself as a “professional danger man” and a cross between “Houdini and Superman.”
He previously performed on a regular season of “America’s Got Talent” and landed in the semifinals.
