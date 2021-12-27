Hamburger icon
Indigo Girls postpone New Year’s shows with Atlanta Symphony one full year

Musicians Amy Ray (left) and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls perform onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images/TNS)
Musicians Amy Ray (left) and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls perform onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images/TNS)

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
The announcement comes on the heels of Widespread Panic doing the same as omicron cases surge.

The rise of omicron COVID-19 cases led Atlanta Symphony Hall to push back the two Indigo Girls concerts on Thursday and Friday one full year.

“Our top priority is the safety of our patrons, artists, staff and our community,” Atlanta Symphony Hall posted Monday on its website. “This is not an easy decision to make, but in the current situation, we cannot move forward with these shows this year.”

The Dec. 30 and 31 shows will happen in 2022 instead of 2021.

Ticket holders can hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the newly announced dates. Tickets for the originally scheduled dates will correspond to the same date in 2022. Refunds can be sought at aso.org.

The Atlanta-based duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray has been playing professionally for 35 years and has been working with symphonies for more than a decade. The last time the act performed in Atlanta was at the Amplify Decatur Music Festival in October.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

