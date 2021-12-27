Indigo Girls postpone New Year’s shows with Atlanta Symphony one full year

The rise of omicron COVID-19 cases led Atlanta Symphony Hall to push back the two Indigo Girls concerts on Thursday and Friday one full year.
“Our top priority is the safety of our patrons, artists, staff and our community,” Atlanta Symphony Hall posted Monday on its website. “This is not an easy decision to make, but in the current situation, we cannot move forward with these shows this year.”
The Dec. 30 and 31 shows will happen in 2022 instead of 2021.
Ticket holders can hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the newly announced dates. Tickets for the originally scheduled dates will correspond to the same date in 2022. Refunds can be sought at aso.org.
The Atlanta-based duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray has been playing professionally for 35 years and has been working with symphonies for more than a decade. The last time the act performed in Atlanta was at the Amplify Decatur Music Festival in October.
