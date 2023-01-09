BreakingNews
Appointed Atlanta school board member sworn in to fill vacant seat
ajc logo
X

Hulu to start shooting Mahershala Ali’s ‘The Plot’ in Atlanta and New York

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Hulu will begin shooting drama series “The Plot” starring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali next month in Atlanta and New York, according to TheProductionList.com.

Its production schedule is set to run from Feb. 23 through July 13.

The story, based on a novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz, is a cat-and-mouse story about struggling author Jake stealing a student’s novel idea and generating a best-selling book. The series follows how far Jake will go to protect himself and the new life he’s built now that a tormentor knows his secret and is threatening him. Ali stars as Jake and is an executive producer for the series.

He was previously attached to a reboot of “The Blade,” which was supposed to start production at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville this past fall but was delayed when the director left.

The production company for “The Plot” is Onyx Collective, which focuses on creators of color and stories dedicated to underrepresented communities and is owned by Disney General Entertainment Content.

The showrunner for the new series is Abby Ajay, who previously worked on Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” and ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder.”

“I was captivated with Hanff Korelitz’s book ‘The Plot’ and Abby’s distinct point of view reinvents the story in a way that spoke to me and our mission at Onyx Collective,” said Tara Duncan, who serves as president of both Onyx and Freeform, to The Hollywood Reporter. “There are so many interesting angles and nuances, that having the creative genius that is Mahershala Ali at the center of this mystery, is just a dream.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray & Mary Altaffer

Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation 2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
3h ago

Former Braves GM John Coppolella has lifetime ban lifted
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Who is Jon Burns? Georgia’s new House speaker is a ‘classic conservative’
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Who is Jon Burns? Georgia’s new House speaker is a ‘classic conservative’
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: What we’re watching at the Georgia Capitol this session
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: NETFLIX/HBO MAX/HALLMARK

TV best bets with Mindy Kaling as ‘Velma,’ Rob Lowe, Andie MacDowell, RuPaul, ‘MILF...
4h ago
‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff focused on Rick and Michonne set to start shooting in metro...
4h ago
INTERVIEW: Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson thrive as HGTV’s ‘Married to Real Estate’ hits a...
15h ago
Featured

Know Your Dawgs: National Championship game preview
Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top