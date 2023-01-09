Hulu to start shooting Mahershala Ali’s ‘The Plot’ in Atlanta and New York

Hulu will begin shooting drama series “The Plot” starring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali next month in Atlanta and New York, according to TheProductionList.com.
Its production schedule is set to run from Feb. 23 through July 13.
The story, based on a novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz, is a cat-and-mouse story about struggling author Jake stealing a student’s novel idea and generating a best-selling book. The series follows how far Jake will go to protect himself and the new life he’s built now that a tormentor knows his secret and is threatening him. Ali stars as Jake and is an executive producer for the series.
He was previously attached to a reboot of “The Blade,” which was supposed to start production at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville this past fall but was delayed when the director left.
The production company for “The Plot” is Onyx Collective, which focuses on creators of color and stories dedicated to underrepresented communities and is owned by Disney General Entertainment Content.
The showrunner for the new series is Abby Ajay, who previously worked on Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” and ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder.”
“I was captivated with Hanff Korelitz’s book ‘The Plot’ and Abby’s distinct point of view reinvents the story in a way that spoke to me and our mission at Onyx Collective,” said Tara Duncan, who serves as president of both Onyx and Freeform, to The Hollywood Reporter. “There are so many interesting angles and nuances, that having the creative genius that is Mahershala Ali at the center of this mystery, is just a dream.”
