Honey Boo Boo undergoing weight loss surgery

Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, turns 16.

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Georgia resident Alana Thompson, the 16-year-old made famous a decade ago with the reality show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” is planning to undergo weight-loss surgery in hopes of getting healthier.

Thompson, whose nickname is “Honey Boo Boo,” has been on the current WE-TV show focused on her mom “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” The season finale airs Friday where Thompson’s sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is seeking full custody of Thompson over her mother June Shannon.

TMZ broke the news today about her surgery, getting the information from Thompson’s manager Gina Rodriguez, who said Thompson will get the surgery in New York City in late August after she turns 17. Weight loss doctor Steven Batash is scheduled to perform a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve where sutures are placed in the stomach to make it smaller.

The gossip site said Thompson is 275 pounds and she would like to get down to 150.

Rodriguez confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the TMZ story is entirely accurate.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

