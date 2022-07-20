Honey Boo Boo undergoing weight loss surgery

Thompson, whose nickname is “Honey Boo Boo,” has been on the current WE-TV show focused on her mom “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” The season finale airs Friday where Thompson’s sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is seeking full custody of Thompson over her mother June Shannon.

TMZ broke the news today about her surgery, getting the information from Thompson’s manager Gina Rodriguez, who said Thompson will get the surgery in New York City in late August after she turns 17. Weight loss doctor Steven Batash is scheduled to perform a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve where sutures are placed in the stomach to make it smaller.