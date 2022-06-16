HGTV’s ‘Married to Real Estate’ with Egypt Sherrod coming back for season 2

Atlanta TV personality, designer and realtor Egypt Sherrod and her contractor husband Mike Jackson will return to HGTV with their renovation show “Married to Real Estate.”
The second season will feature 12 one-hour episodes and will air in 2023. The couple helps metro Atlanta families buy and renovate affordable homes while juggling their own busy home life with three daughters. The first season drew strong ratings, HGTV said.
Sherrod has previously hosted HGTV shows “Property Virgins” and “Flipping Virgins.”
“This large pick up order is in line with an extremely positive response from fans who had an immediate connection with Egypt and Mike,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming & development, HGTV, in a press release. “They put their own family first and work twice as hard to make their clients’ dream homes a reality — and they laugh and have fun together through all of it.”
Season one is available on demand for Discovery+ subscribers.
About the Author