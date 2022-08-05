BreakingNews
Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power
ajc logo
X

Greg Street takes Kenny Burns’ afternoon spot at V-103

Greg Street is taking over for Kenny Burns in the afternoon spot at V-103. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Greg Street is taking over for Kenny Burns in the afternoon spot at V-103. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Greg Street, V-103′s longtime evening host, will move to afternoons, taking over for Kenny Burns starting Monday.

His show will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Midday host Ramona DeBreaux’s show will extend an extra hour and now run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Lil Bankhead will take over evenings for Street. (Lil Bankhead arrived at V-103 last year after nine years at rival Streetz 94.5.)

Burns’ second return to the station only lasted two years. He previously worked there from 2011 to 2013.

In a text, he wrote, “we helped turn Georgia blue in a pivotal election year, educated our community through a pandemic... interviewed legends, budding stars and most importantly authentically loved on you daily... for the past two years. It was truly and honor and pleasure. To grow, sometimes you have to let go!”

Combined ShapeCaption
V103FM personality Kenny Burns talks to students during the during the Rock the Vote Democracy Class.

Credit: Johnny Crawford

V103FM personality Kenny Burns talks to students during the during the Rock the Vote Democracy Class.

Credit: Johnny Crawford

Combined ShapeCaption
V103FM personality Kenny Burns talks to students during the during the Rock the Vote Democracy Class.

Credit: Johnny Crawford

Credit: Johnny Crawford

The station, once regularly at the top of the Atlanta market, has seen its ratings fall over the past two years and is now behind rivals Kiss 104.1, where former V-103 morning host Frank Ski now resides as morning host, and Majic 107.5/97.5, which has former V-103 vet Ryan Cameron manning afternoons.

V-103 overall ranked seventh in the latest monthly Arbitron ratings with a 4.5 share while Burns in the afternoons drew a 4.2, ranked sixth. The station in June did finish ahead of Kiss and Majic in the 25-54 demographic, landing third overall behind pop stations B.98.5. and Q99.7.

Street is a legendary jock at V-103 who has been there for a whopping 27 years, doing evening shifts almost the entire time. In 2006, he founded WeNeed2Read, an initiative to boost literacy and comprehension levels for elementary school kids. He is also an avid high-end sneaker collector.

“Greg Street has been one of Atlanta’s and this country’s most influential radio personalities and has entertained, engaged and inspired an entire generation,” said Rick Caffey, market manager for Audacy Atlanta who has overseen V-103 since 1994. “We are excited to feature Greg more prominently in a primetime weekday daypart.”

Jarard J, a former V-103 weekend host, said Street “is not only a staple in Atlanta but he is a staple in the entertainment industry as a whole. He has amassed an incredible following due to his relatability, his passion for the craft and his ability to constantly stay head of the evolution curve. He is one of those remarkable influences that will be enormously successful in any daypart.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power1h ago
Man kills woman at Atlanta high-rise, shoots self at Central Park, cops say
3h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
3h ago
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges
17h ago
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges
17h ago
Wild Georgia: It’s still hot, but August brings early hints of fall
5h ago
The Latest
Radio briefs: The Steakhouse with Steak Shapiro on the Game; WSB breaks Care-a-Thon...
22h ago
‘The Fabulous Four’ with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally shooting in...
Donald Glover, Aaron Sorkin, 600 other men, join female producers seeking abortion...
Featured
Rose-Mary Borot pumps gas in Decatur in April, as prices were rising toward record highs they would hit later in the spring. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Updated Atlanta gas prices including a gas price map
1h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top