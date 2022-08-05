Greg Street takes Kenny Burns’ afternoon spot at V-103

The station, once regularly at the top of the Atlanta market, has seen its ratings fall over the past two years and is now behind rivals Kiss 104.1, where former V-103 morning host Frank Ski now resides as morning host, and Majic 107.5/97.5, which has former V-103 vet Ryan Cameron manning afternoons.

V-103 overall ranked seventh in the latest monthly Arbitron ratings with a 4.5 share while Burns in the afternoons drew a 4.2, ranked sixth. The station in June did finish ahead of Kiss and Majic in the 25-54 demographic, landing third overall behind pop stations B.98.5. and Q99.7.

Street is a legendary jock at V-103 who has been there for a whopping 27 years, doing evening shifts almost the entire time. In 2006, he founded WeNeed2Read, an initiative to boost literacy and comprehension levels for elementary school kids. He is also an avid high-end sneaker collector.

“Greg Street has been one of Atlanta’s and this country’s most influential radio personalities and has entertained, engaged and inspired an entire generation,” said Rick Caffey, market manager for Audacy Atlanta who has overseen V-103 since 1994. “We are excited to feature Greg more prominently in a primetime weekday daypart.”

Jarard J, a former V-103 weekend host, said Street “is not only a staple in Atlanta but he is a staple in the entertainment industry as a whole. He has amassed an incredible following due to his relatability, his passion for the craft and his ability to constantly stay head of the evolution curve. He is one of those remarkable influences that will be enormously successful in any daypart.”