Green Day’s 2024 tour features a stop at Truist Park with Smashing Pumpkins

The stop at Truist will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, just over three years since the band’s last stop at the baseball park when it headlined a tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. (Photos from that concert are on ajc.com.)

That last Green Day Atlanta concert on July 27, 2021, was sold out at 32,126 tickets and generated $3,059,313 in revenue, according to touringdata.com.

The 2024 North American tour run, produced by Live Nation, opens July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and makes 27 stops across North America, ending in San Diego at Petco Park on Sept. 28.

This tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s seminal 1994 album “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of its 2004 hit “American Idiot.” They have a new album, “Saviors,” set to come out in January 2024.

In a press release, Green Day said: “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with ‘Saviors’, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7. Fans can also sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by Nov. 7 to get access to presale tickets. The general on sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at greenday.com. Ticket prices have not yet been released.

The average ticket price of the 2021 Green Day concert was $95.22 based on the touringdata.com info.

Jul. 29 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

Aug. 01 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug. 03 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Aug. 05 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Aug. 07 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Aug. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 10 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Aug. 15 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Aug. 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

Aug. 20 - Kansas City, KS - Azura Amphitheatre !

Aug. 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

Aug. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

Aug. 26 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion !

Aug. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

Aug. 30 - Nashville, TN - Geodis Park

Sep. 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

Sep. 04 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

Sep. 07 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

Sep. 10 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Sep. 11 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sep. 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

Sep. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

Sep. 23 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sep. 25 - Portland, OR - Providence Park

Sat. Sep 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

* Festival date with Rancid and Linda Lindas only