Gabrielle Union coming to Buckhead Theatre Sept. 20 to discuss her second book

Tickets, ranging from $45 to $60, are available now at Ticketmaster.com. A ticket purchase includes a copy of her book, which is selling in advance for $19.59 on Amazon right now. The book is scheduled to come out Sept. 14.

In a social media post, she described the book as a menagerie of subjects: “I take you on a girl’s night at Chateau Marmont, and I also talk to Isis, my character from ‘Bring It On.’ For the first time, I truly open up about my surrogacy journey and the birth of Kaavia James Union Wade. And I take on racist institutions and practices in the entertainment industry, asking for equality and real accountability.”