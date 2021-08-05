Gabrielle Union coming to Buckhead Theatre Sept. 20 to discuss her second book

Award-winning actress Gabrielle Union is holding a tour to promote her latest book “You Got Anything Stronger?” and she arrives at the Buckhead Theatre Sept. 20.
Tickets, ranging from $45 to $60, are available now at Ticketmaster.com. A ticket purchase includes a copy of her book, which is selling in advance for $19.59 on Amazon right now. The book is scheduled to come out Sept. 14.
In a social media post, she described the book as a menagerie of subjects: “I take you on a girl’s night at Chateau Marmont, and I also talk to Isis, my character from ‘Bring It On.’ For the first time, I truly open up about my surrogacy journey and the birth of Kaavia James Union Wade. And I take on racist institutions and practices in the entertainment industry, asking for equality and real accountability.”
Union, 48, has been an outspoken advocate for more inclusion in the entertainment industry and speaks frequently about breast health and combating sexual violence.
She has been a successful TV and film actress for more than two decades. Her film hits include “The Brothers,” “Deliver Us From Eva,” two “Think Like a Man” films, “Bad Boys II,” “Top Five,” “Birth of a Nation” and “Almost Christmas.”
On TV, she had the starring role in BET’s popular series “Being Mary Jane” from 2013 to 2019 in a family/work drama set and shot in Atlanta. She also was a judge in 2019 for the 14th season of “America’s Got Talent,” then later openly criticized the show’s “toxic” work environment, alleging she was let go for pointing out racism and sexism. Most recently, she starred in Spectrum’s cop drama “L.A.’s Finest,” which aired on Fox during the pandemic as well.
Union did a tour in 2017 as well for her best-selling book of essays “We’re Going To Need More Wine” and appeared at SCADshow, the Midtown theater being sold by the Savannah College of Art and Design to a church.
Buckhead Theatre seats about 1,800 people.
SHOW DETAILS
“Gabrielle Union: You Got Anything Stronger?”
7:30 p.m. Monday, September 20. $45-$60. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com
