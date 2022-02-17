Hamburger icon
FX’s ‘Atlanta” ending its run after four seasons

LaKeith Stanfield, left, as Darius and Donald Glover as Earnest Marks in "Atlanta." (Guy D'Alema/FX)

Credit: TNS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
The award-winning drama last aired original episodes in 2018 and will return in March.

The award-winning Donald Glover series “Atlanta” will end its run after four seasons, FX announced today.

The third and fourth seasons were shot concurrently and are now finished. The third season will debut in March. The fourth season will air in the fall.

“The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta,” FX chief John Landgraf told reporters Thursday.

The last time the quirky dramedy aired was in 2018, nearly five years ago, one of the longest gaps ever between seasons of an active series. The pandemic, as well as Glover’s busy schedule, contributed to the long delay.

“Atlanta” pocketed a Peabody as well as two Emmys for Glover as lead actor in a comedy and director. The directing win was the first for a Black director in a comedy series.

Glover ended his deal with FX last year and has moved on to work with Amazon.

The actor is now working on a remake of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” for Amazon.

