‘Friends’ Experience coming to Atlanta this summer

Fans of Monica and Ross and Rachel will be able to revisit the show in person during “The Friends Experience” at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs from July 15 through Sept. 6.
The experience was originally created two years ago for the 25th anniversary of the show and had successful runs in New York City, where the show is fictionally based, and Chicago.
Now dubbed “The One in Atlanta,” experience tickets will start at $32.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. Friday, May 21, at www.FriendsTheExperience.com.
The two-level space features 12 rooms well known to “Friends” fans including Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and their favorite gathering spot Central Perk. You’ll even get to poke Ugly Naked Guy. You’ll also be able to pose on the legendary orange couch at Central Perk or on the recliners that Chandler and Joey loved.
In other words, this is basically an Instagram selfie wonderland.
For now, the event will require masks and temperature checks.
There is fresh “Friends” buzz thanks to the new “Friends: The Reunion” featuring the original cast members and a raft of celebrity guests coming out May 27. HBO Max currently is airing all 236 episodes while TBS is doing marathon runs of “Friends” reruns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 4.
The experience was created by SuperflyX, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Bros. Television Group. Perimeter Pointe is at 1150 Mount Vernon Highway.