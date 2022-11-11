Fred Hickman, former CNN and TNT sports anchor, has died at age 66

Hickman was also part of the first season of TNT’s popular “Inside the NBA” in 1989. After leaving CNN, he helped launch the new regional sports network YES in New York in 2002, landed at ESPN in 2004, then moved to Fox in 2008. There, he became a pre- and post-game host for the Atlanta Braves broadcasts on the Fox Sports South and Sport South Networks until 2011.

“He had this natural ease of delivery that made everyone feel comfortable,” said Jerome Jurenovich, a long-time CNN colleague who also did some work with him at Fox Sports. “He was the most naturally gifted broadcaster I’ve ever seen.”

But Jurenovich said Hickman told stories off camera “that were 100 times better than any story he delivered on camera in a report. He was just a funny, funny guy.”

Hickman could imitate other people and “had such perfect timing,” Jurenovich said. “If Fred hadn’t gone into sportscasting, he could have been a stand-up comic.”

Glenn said Hickman used to joke after they did something particularly well, “That’s why we get paid the mediocre bucks!”

And even if the teleprompter went down or started glitching, Glenn said Hickman was so smooth that viewers would never be able to tell. He also said Hickman was a great mentor, who helped Glenn relax on camera and be himself.

Over the past decade, Hickman worked at TV stations in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Hagerstown, Maryland before joining the short-lived Black News Channel in Tallahassee, Florida, which shut down earlier this year.

Sheila, who married him in 2007, said Hickman found out he had liver cancer after deciding to retire.

“Fred was happy,” she said. “We were happy. Not a sad day in his life.”

He was a romantic, she added, telling her every year that he promised to be with her another 50 years. “And at the time I thought this was corny,” she said, “but every few days, he’d ask me, ‘Will you marry me?’ I’d say, ‘Why do you ask? Of course, I’ll marry you.’ And he’ll say, ‘I’ll marry you back.’”

Hickman is survived by Sheila and his two adult children from a previous marriage, Mack and Gabrielle.

Funeral services will be held at St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in Tallahassee, though a date has not been finalized.