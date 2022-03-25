Black News Channel is shutting down

A BNC spokesman did not return a text for comment.

Eric Deggans, full-time TV critic for National Public Radio, said he was saddened to see BNC’s demise. “I was really hoping they would pull it off,” he said in a text. “But the realities of the news business were aligned against them in so many ways. They achieved quite a lot. I wish it had been enough.”

Journalist Roland Martin posted the news today about the payroll issues. He predicted earlier Friday that BNC was doomed, especially after about half the staff was laid off in December.

“I knew even the job cuts weren’t enough,” Martin said in an interview with the AJC. “The cash outflow was too large combined with a lack of ratings. It’s highly unfortunate. You have a lot of Black journalists committed to this concept but at the end of the day, business is business.”

BNC focused on a linear cable network in a day and age where streaming, YouTube, podcasts and social media are ascendant. Martin said it would have been smarter if they had started as a digital channel and invested in a handful of big names instead of running news throughout the day. The model they chose was simply too expensive, he said. And the average audience at any given time was fewer than 10,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.

Even in the best of times in the 1980s and 1990s, it typically took several years and hundreds of millions of dollars to create a viable cable network, Martin added.

BNC was also saddled with a class-action discrimination lawsuit filed by former and current female employees.