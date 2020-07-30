Frank Ski returns to radio show at 96.3/WHUR in D.C.

Ski, on his Facebook page, said the new WHUR show will blend commentary about the latest news, entertainment news and “all things important to the Black culture while providing fun, edgy and interactive engagement.”

“Frank Ski has dominated ratings and has an incredible legacy of community enrichment wherever he is on the air,” said WHUR program director Al Payne.

Ski’s agent Gary Bernstein said Ski plans to stay in Atlanta. His wife Patrice Basanta-Henry is an obstetrician/gynecologist in Decatur.

“Frank is tied to Atlanta,” said Gary Bernstein, Ski’s agent. “He wants to be back on the radio or television in Atlanta. We can start having those discussions now. He wants to expand his brand... He is a ratings, community and endorsement machine. He does it all and still remains humble while working hard and staying relevant in the streets.”

Given Ski’s deep interest in politics, returning on air in D.C. is an ideal way to bolster that part of his skill set, Bernstein said.

Ski has a non-compete agreement that will keep him off Atlanta radio for six months but he would be able to do television immediately if an opportunity came up.