Fox 5′s Alyse Eady celebrates second baby

“Good Day Atlanta” morning anchor Alyse Eady celebrated her second baby last week.
His name is Wyatt and “is the biggest snuggle bug,” she wrote on her public Facebook page. “Wyatt weighed 7lb 11oz and now I know why I had such bad heartburn... look at all that hair! We’re all doing well and can’t wait for Sofia to meet her little brother.”
Her first child Sofia Mae is two. She is married to Patrick Lemmond.
She joined Fox 5 in 2016.
Eady had previously worked at a CBS affiliate in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was runner up during the Miss America pageant in 2011 and is skilled at yodeling.
