Fox 5 reporter Aungelique Proctor returns on air after stomach cancer fight

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Veteran Fox 5 reporter Aungelique Proctor is back on air with Fox 5 more than a year after being diagnosed with stage 2 stomach cancer.

“It’s fairly amazing how well I’m doing,” Proctor told her TV station recently. “I have energy. I’m working out, I’m eating.”

She added in a text: “I am feeling great and am thanking God for my healing. My first three-month scan showed no signs of cancer.”

Proctor, who has worked at the station since 1994, suffered from fatigue and stomach pain in the fall of 2021 when doctors found the tumor.

She spent time at Emory Winship Cancer Institute, which treated her for her rare gastrointestinal stromal tumor, which was five inches across.

Instead of chemotherapy, she used a pill Gleevec that shrank the tumor in half.

“If she hadn’t responded and hadn’t stopped bleeding, we would have had to take out her whole stomach as well as her spleen, part of her pancreas, part of the diaphragm,” Emory St. Joseph’s Dr. Josh Winer, her surgeon, told Fox 5. “So, it was extremely important to have that shrink the way it did.”

Winer successfully removed the tumor in August 2022 and she is now cancer free.

“It’s refined my faith,” Proctor said to her colleague Beth Galvin. “It’s made me understand what’s really important. It’s been a wake-up call. I think I’m more grateful. I understand God’s grace and His mercy more now than ever, and I take nothing for granted. I take nothing for granted.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: BRAVO

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

