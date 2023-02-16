Fox 5 reporter Aungelique Proctor returns on air after stomach cancer fight

Instead of chemotherapy, she used a pill Gleevec that shrank the tumor in half.

“If she hadn’t responded and hadn’t stopped bleeding, we would have had to take out her whole stomach as well as her spleen, part of her pancreas, part of the diaphragm,” Emory St. Joseph’s Dr. Josh Winer, her surgeon, told Fox 5. “So, it was extremely important to have that shrink the way it did.”

Winer successfully removed the tumor in August 2022 and she is now cancer free.

“It’s refined my faith,” Proctor said to her colleague Beth Galvin. “It’s made me understand what’s really important. It’s been a wake-up call. I think I’m more grateful. I understand God’s grace and His mercy more now than ever, and I take nothing for granted. I take nothing for granted.”