Former CBS46 anchor Ben Swann back to working for Russian-backed media organization

According to Axios, Swann has been given more than $5 million to produce programming about “the United States and NATO and U.S. continuing to spread war around the world,” “the economic warfare waged by the United States and its allies” and “transgender issues in the United States,” citing Foreign Agents Registration Act registration records filed with the Department of Justice.

The programming, Axios noted, is “aimed in large part at undercutting America’s image and interests in the developing world, records show.”