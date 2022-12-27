Former Atlantan and ‘GMA’ host Amy Robach returns to town with co-host T.J. Holmes

“These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC,” ABC News president Kim Godwin told staff on Dec. 5.

Robach still has family in Atlanta. At Brookwood High School, she caught the acting bug from her aunt and uncle, who were theater directors there and landed a lead role in “Frankenstein” her senior year. For a time at UGA, she considered acting as a career, but she also loved writing, so journalism became a more viable route.

She came to “Good Morning America” as a correspondent in 2012, then became a news anchor. While hosting the new “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” in 2020, she stayed on after it was renamed “GMA3: What You Need to Know.”

In early 2021, ABC gave me an opportunity to interview Robach for a profile and I also spoke with Holmes.

At the time, I wrote this:

Holmes has been friends with Robach for many years. He said they took similar career paths and considers her “my co-hosting soulmate.”

“We can both appreciate where we are and what it took to get here,” he said. “We don’t take it for granted.”

Fans of the show on Facebook laud the chemistry of the hosts. “Love how they banter back and forth!” wrote Corinne March Waldman. “No fakeness.”