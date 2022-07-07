Former 11Alive anchor Shiba Russell lands at Philadelphia Fox station

Russell came to 11Alive in 2016 from New York’s WNBC-TV, where she was a morning anchor.

On her June 23 newscast, she expressed her love for Atlanta and thanked the viewers and her colleagues for their support.

“We moved through the worst parts of the pandemic and lifted each other up through the social justice movement,” she said, sniffling a bit. “It has been a trying few years and there were days I didn’t want to get in front of the camera. But I always thought of all of you at home. I didn’t want to let you down.”