Former 11Alive anchor Shiba Russell lands at Philadelphia Fox station

Former 11Alive anchor Shiba Russell Tuesday announced she is going to be an evening anchor at a Fox broadcast station in Philadelphia starting next month.
Russell left 11Alive (WXIA-TV) last month after six years, citing personal reasons. Her daughter recently graduated high school and will be attending school in the Philadelphia area.
“I’m so excited about walking through the next door,” Russell said on air June 23 on 11Alive during her final newscast. “This is one God lined up perfectly and I am tremendously grateful.”
Starting Aug. 15, Russell will be working Sunday through Thursday anchoring the evening news on Fox29 (WTXF-TV) along with Jason Martinez.
And as she noted on social media Thursday, “Being a New Jersey native, I’m looking forward to returning to the Northeast, connecting with all the people who call the Philadelphia region home, and sharing your stories in a compassionate and thoughtful way.”
Russell came to 11Alive in 2016 from New York’s WNBC-TV, where she was a morning anchor.
On her June 23 newscast, she expressed her love for Atlanta and thanked the viewers and her colleagues for their support.
“We moved through the worst parts of the pandemic and lifted each other up through the social justice movement,” she said, sniffling a bit. “It has been a trying few years and there were days I didn’t want to get in front of the camera. But I always thought of all of you at home. I didn’t want to let you down.”
About the Author