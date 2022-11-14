ajc logo
Foreigner announces farewell tour in 2023, starting in Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Foreigner, who had a string of big hits in the 1970s and 1980s, announced it will tour one last time in 2023 and 2024.

The rock band, which formed in the mid-1970s, will open its tour July 6, 2023 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at livenation.com. Prices have not been announced yet.

The band’s only original member is 77-year-old British guitarist and lead songwriter Mick Jones. But lately, he has been struggling healthwise and doesn’t always perform an entire concert.

“Mick does all the shows he can do with us as his health allows, and we’re cognizant of that,” said Kelly Hansen, Foreigner’s lead singer since 2005 who replaced Lou Gramm, to Billboard magazine.

Even for Hansen, at age 61, these songs are not getting any easier to sing. “I don’t know how much longer I can do that at the level I need to,” he said. “You can drop keys and do this and do that, but I’m more of an old-school person. If I’m not doing it for real then I shouldn’t be doing it.”

“I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game,” Jones told Billboard. “By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed, and that’s a long time to be on the road.”

Over the years, the band has landed nine Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Many are now stapled on classic rock stations like Atlanta’s 97.1/The River including “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” “Double Vision,” “Cold as Ice” and “Urgent.” Foreigner has one No. 1 single: 1984′s “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Foreigner is currently touring and will have a residency in Vegas in the spring before this farewell tour starts.

Acts from Foreigner’s era are starting to call it quits. The B-52s, who formed in 1976, are closing out their final tour in early January in Atlanta and Athens. Elton John is in the midst of his final tour as well.

Here is Foreigner’s full itinerary for the first leg of the tour:

Thu July 6th Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat July 8th West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun July 9th Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue July 11th Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

Fri July 14th Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue July 18th Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed July 19th St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri July 21st Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat July 22nd Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon July 24th Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue July 25th Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri July 28th Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat July 29th Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue August 1st Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed August 2nd Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri August 4th Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat August 5th Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue August 8th Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed August 9th Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri August 11th Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat August 12th Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon August 14th Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed August 16th Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri August 18th Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sun August 20th Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon August 21st Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Wed August 23rd Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Thu August 24th Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Weds August 30th Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Fri September 1st Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat September 2nd Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun September 3rd Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

