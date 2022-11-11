ajc logo
BREAKING: The B-52s postpone final Fox Theatre tour dates due to illness

That goodbye whammy kiss is being pushed back two months.

The groundbreaking band the B-52s are postponing what were supposed to be their three final Atlanta dates Nov 11-13 at the Fox Theatre until January due to illness. The press release didn’t specify which of the three original members ― Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson ― was sick. Founding member Keith Strickland, still a member of the B52s, retired from touring in 2012.

The band, which started in Athens in 1976, earlier this year announced they would no longer tour after 2022, though this didn’t preclude one-off dates in the future.

>> RELATED: Cindy Wilson talks about why touring is over for the band

Live Nation said tickets for tonight’s concert will be honored on Friday, Jan. 6. Saturday’s Nov. 12 concert tickets will be honored on Saturday, Jan. 7 and tickets for Sunday, Nov. 13 will be honored Sunday, Jan. 8.

Fans can hold on to their tickets for the new dates. Those who cannot attend the show on the new date should contact their point of purchase for a refund.

All the dates are sold out.

The B-52s were also planning a sold-out farewell charity concert in Athens at the Classic Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is awaiting a response from the venue regarding the status of that concert.

