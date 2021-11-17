For two living actors of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ the film’s magic still resonates

It’s also a treasure that keeps on giving for living cast members of that film Jimmy Hawkins, who played four-year-old Tommy Bailey, and Karolyn Grimes, the six-year-old Zuzu Bailey, who uttered the famous line, “Look, Daddy. Teacher says, ‘Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.’”

Caption FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2006 file photo, Karolyn Grimes who played "Zuzu" in the movie "It's a Wonderful Life" poses for a photo in Seneca Falls, N.Y. For years, civic boosters have pointed out intriguing parallels that suggest Seneca Falls was the inspiration for Bedford Falls, the make-believe mill town in "It's a Wonderful Life." (AP Photo/David Duprey, File) Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

The movie, though, was just a footnote in their lives until the late 1970s.

“I started hearing more about it then,” said Hawkins in a recent Zoom interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to promote the 75th anniversary Blu-Ray DVD release, which came out Nov. 16. “People were holding trivia parties. I thought, ‘Wow! This suddenly got big!’” He remained an actor in the 1950s and 1960s and worked with Reed on “The Donna Reed Show” from 1958 to 1966.

Grimes got out of show business in her teens after her mother died from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and her father was killed in a car accident. Her life was suffused with tragedy. Her first husband died in a hunting accident. One of her children committed suicide. And her second husband died of cancer. She didn’t even see “It’s a Wonderful Life” until she was 40 years old.

“I was enthralled with the messages from that movie when I first saw it,” Grimes said. “I knew then why it was very special and I could understand why I started getting fan mail and people wanted to have interviews with me.”

Caption The Bailey family in the 1946 film "It's a Wonderful Life," which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2021. PARAMOUNT Credit: PARAMOUT Credit: PARAMOUT

Back in 1980, she had no idea how journalists even tracked her down because her name had changed and there was no Google back in the day. But the publicity enabled her to reunite with Stewart and Reed, and Grimes became the unofficial ambassador of the movie.

Over the past four decades, she has attended countless screenings, benefits and conventions. She helped create a museum for the film and returns each December to Seneca Falls, New York, the model for the movie’s small-town Bedford Falls, for the “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival.

For Grimes, the film’s message is timeless: “How each person’s life touches another and we’re given an opportunity to make a difference. That’s so important.”

She even likes the colorized version, which is available on the DVD.

“You can see so much more in the background you can’t see in the black and white version,” she said. “Paramount makes it really crisp and beautiful.”

“Some people don’t like black and white so whatever it takes to get the message out, that’s fine,” Hawkins added.

Hawkins said people have come up to both of them and said watching the film kept them from killing themselves. And even at age 79, he said he feels like he’s four all over again when he thinks about the movie.

“When people ask us questions about being on the set, you click back into it,” Hawkins said. “It’s so vivid. It seems like a million years ago or just yesterday.”

He said when he joined “The Donna Reed Show,” Reed told him crew members on the set of “It’s a Wonderful Life” had a nickname for him: Rip Van Winkle.

“With all this commotion going on, lights, cameras, I’d fall asleep,” he said. “When it was time to shoot, they’d wake me up and I’d be all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed!”

Hawkins also bragged years later that he had won the watermelon eating contest at the wrap party. His secret? Swallowing the watermelon seeds whole. “Spitting out seeds takes time,” Hawkins said. “I just kept going!” The evidence was captured on film and shown years later.

The movie itself is pretty dark on multiple levels and Grimes thinks people, coming out of World War II, weren’t quite ready for it yet. Stewart himself wasn’t sure he wanted to even act again after flying naval planes over Germany but, as Hawkins said, actor Lionel Barrymore, who plays the miserly Mr. Potter in the film, convinced Stewart to do it.

“The film is like the cream in the coffee,” Hawkins said. “It just rises to the top.”

Caption "It's a Wonderful Life" 75th Anniversary DVD release. Credit: PARAMOUNT Credit: PARAMOUNT

WHERE TO WATCH

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 75th anniversary Blu-ray DVD now available at retailers and on NBC at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 and 24.