Finalist Megan Danielle gets ‘American Idol’ hometown visit in Douglasvillle

It was a lovely, mostly sunny afternoon for the parade with temps in the 80s. More than 500 people showed up. One parade-goer briefly got dehydrated waiting for the entourage to arrive and had to be treated by medics. But otherwise, the crowd cheered when she arrived and chanted her name as she and her mom Monica sat in the back of a vintage Mustang convertible moving slowly down Church Street while “Idol” cameras rolled.

Plenty of friends and family were there to support her as well as hardcore “Idol” fans.

Anna Aulgur, 25, said she went to college with Danielle’s brother Austin and decided to write “Jesus [Hearts] You!” on poster board, the first time she felt inspired to create a poster of any kind since high school. “I love her voice and her dedication to her faith,” said Aulgur, who brought her four-year-old daughter Graceland with her.

Rachel Dorough’s daughter is married to Danielle’s older brother Austin and she brought her mom Miriam Smith and daughter Jaci to the parade all wearing special Megan Danielle shirts. “She’s different,” Smith said. “She sounds different. And she loves what she’s doing. She feels what she’s doing.”

“She has a good hometown feel,” said Mitchell Jenkins, 25, who drove in from Alabama to support her and knows her uncle who races at Talladega Short Track. “She’s very humble. And she has the racing crew on her side.”

“She feels very genuine,” added his boyfriend Hayden Gay, 28, who said he tried out for “Idol” twice before but didn’t get past the first round. “I think she has a very good chance of winning.”

After the parade, mayor Rochelle Robinson and other politicians feted her with proclamations, roses and a key to the city. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp even sent a note of congratulations, which Robinson read. And yes, May 16 became Megan Danielle Day in Douglasville, where Danielle spent many hours playing in local restaurants and churches and waitressed at Landmark Country Buffet.

Here are shots from the concert that I was unable to make, but former Atlanta Journal-Constitution print design manager Evelyn Ortega helped me out with some photos since she was working concessions for the event and her daughter plays trombone in the band. Thank you Evelyn!

