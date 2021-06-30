Fandemic Dead, a new ‘Walking Dead’ convention, coming to Atlanta Sept. 17-19

It will be structured much like the annual Walker Stalker conventions, which operated in different cities, including Atlanta, from 2012 to 2019. The Walker Stalker convention operator had financial issues when the show’s popularity waned and shut the operations down.

Over three days at Fandemic Dead, current and past cast members, producers, cosplayers and artists will mingle with fans for autographs, panel discussions and photographs. Among actors who are currently scheduled to be there are Norman Reedus (Darryl), Steven Yeun (Glenn), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Melissa McBride (Carol), Michael Cudlitz (Abraham), Tom Payne (Jesus), Michael Rooker (Merle), David Morrissey (The Governor), Jon Bernthal (Shane) and Chandler Riggs (Carl).