Exclusive: Frank Ski again departs V-103, replaced by Big Tigger

“During his time with us at V-103, I have seen Big Tigger take over Atlanta as a premier talent and generous community activist who is connected to the people. We believe he will bring his high energy and creativity to mornings at the station,” said Rick Caffey, market manager for Entercom Atlanta, which owns V-103. “Just as important, we see Kenny Burns bringing his added years of experience, industry work, and current show success to the station, and we’re excited to welcome him back.”

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to wake up Atlanta every morning with good energy, good music, and a good time,” said Big Tigger.

“‘The people’s champ’ is coming back to ‘the people’s station,’ V-103,” said Burns, who previously worked from 2011 to 2013. “I am ready to work hard to inspire and entertain Atlanta and beyond and can’t wait to connect with my audience every afternoon.”

Tigger joined V-103 in 2013 after work in D.C. and New York. He previously hosted “Rap City: The Basement” and “106 & Park.”

V-103 has had a run of different morning show variants since Ski departed in 2012. At the time, Ski attempted and failed to create a national syndicated show for himself and decided to return to V-103, first as a weekend and fill-in host, then back in mornings, taking over for Ryan Cameron, now afternoon host at Majic 107.5/97.5.

Ski says his departure from V-103 is voluntary and has not announced any immediate plans after he leaves his post. In past years, he spent most of his time on V-103 co-hosting with Wanda Smith, but V-103 dropped Smith in early 2019 and gave Ski a couple of new younger co-hosts. That version of the “Morning Culture” was short-lived.

Since the pandemic began, Ski has been essentially a solo act with guests co-hosting. He has garnered ratings and was winning the key 25-54 demo but radio listening has dropped off sharply in recent months with commutes disrupted.