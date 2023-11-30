EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ season 18 shooting in Atlanta

For the first time, Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” is shooting the bulk of its season in Atlanta.

The series, in its 18th season, has typically shot in Los Angeles in the past. It will begin shooting at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood on Dec. 4 and run through Jan. 29, according to a notice from IATSE 479, a local union representing a bulk of crew members in the area.

Fox itself has not officially announced when the next season will air and has not provided any details on who the host or judges will be. The 17th season, which aired last year, was hosted by Cat Deeley for a 16th time and featured judges “SYTYCD” vet Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Internet sensation JoJo Siwa; and actor Matthew Morrison, with Leah Remini subbing in partway through.