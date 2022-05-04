Escape artist’s ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ injury in metro Atlanta results in paralysis

The 42-year-old posted a photo of himself in a wheelchair on his Instagram page this week with his dog. He wrote: “6 months ago, I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me…he didn’t see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels. A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll [sic] model.”

Abbington said he has been positive about this major setback in his life: “His courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like. He’s just incredible, honestly, like so happy, just like a very happy, positive human being, just liquid sunshine. He’s amazing.”

The accident happened on Oct. 14, 2021 during a rehearsal of a stunt where he had to escape from a straitjacket dangling high in the air. He was supposed to escape and fall between two vehicles suspended in the air below him. But timing went awry and when he got caught between the two cars, which burst into flames. He then missed the air mattress, landing on his head.

The new show, which features Simon Cowell as a judge and Terry Crews as a host, suspended production in Hampton and finished up in California in January. The show aired on NBC in February and March. NBC has not said if the show is coming back for another season.