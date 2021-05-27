Erick Erickson’s WSB radio show is going to be nationally syndicated

Cox Media Group has aligned with Erick Erickson to take his radio show national.
Erickson, a mainstay on WSB Radio (FM 95.5 and 750 AM) for the past decade, recently moved to the noon to 3 p.m. slot after Rush Limbaugh died and WSB opted not to keep the “best of” Limbaugh show on the air.
On Thursday, Premiere Networks also announced it was replacing Limbaugh with the duo of Clay Travis and Buck Sexton starting June 21 on hundreds of stations nationwide. No word yet which Atlanta affiliate will take that show.
Erickson’s show will be available from noon to 3 p.m. starting June 1 to any radio affiliate that wants it.
“I’ve been working towards this for a very long time, and I appreciate my long relationship with CMG,” Erickson said in a press statement. “We look forward to continued success at 95.5 WSB and many new affiliates across the country,.”
Rob Babin, senior vice president for the radio division at CMG, added: “We’re excited to announce this partnership. Erick has performed successfully for many years on 95.5 WSB Radio, and no doubt, he’ll make an impact as the Erick Erickson show expands.”
Erickson, who lives in Macon, joined the station after Herman Cain made a run for president in 2011. His show aired on WSB for many years in the late afternoons. He has been a consistent conservative voice but has criticized Donald Trump’s behavior in the past, causing many of his supporters to balk. (He reluctantly endorsed Trump’s 2020 election.)
Over the years, Erickson has filled in for Neal Boortz, Cain and Limbaugh himself.