Erick Erickson’s WSB radio show is going to be nationally syndicated

Erickson, a mainstay on WSB Radio (FM 95.5 and 750 AM) for the past decade, recently moved to the noon to 3 p.m. slot after Rush Limbaugh died and WSB opted not to keep the “best of” Limbaugh show on the air.

On Thursday, Premiere Networks also announced it was replacing Limbaugh with the duo of Clay Travis and Buck Sexton starting June 21 on hundreds of stations nationwide. No word yet which Atlanta affiliate will take that show.