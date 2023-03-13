BreakingNews
Kemp signs midyear budget with an almost $1 billion property tax break
X

Drake, 21 Savage doing two shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta July 1-2

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Drake, one of the most successful artists of the past 15 years, is going on a tour this summer that includes two confirmed nights at State Farm Arena on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.

He is joined by Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage, who collaborated with Drake on Drake’s last album “Her Loss” and landed a No. 1 song “Jimmy Crooks” last year.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 15, with general tickets go on Friday, March 17, at drakerelated.com and Ticketmaster.com starting at noon. Pricing has not been released.

If these two concerts sell out quickly enough, Drake could easily add a Friday show. The last time he was in Atlanta, he did three nights at State Farm.

He currently has 29 dates nationwide announced over two-plus months from late June through early September.

Drake knows how to fund a tour. It’s sponsored by three major corporations: Cash App, Visa and Sprite. (Live Nation is the promoter.) Both Cash App and Sprite are offering pre-sales opportunities.

He joins a very busy spring and summer in Atlanta with big tours from Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Duran Duran, the Cure, Beyoncé and Madonna.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Damon Stoudamire hired as Georgia Tech’s next head coach2h ago

Credit: AP

Six coaching candidates Georgia Tech could consider
7h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

25 arrested on gang charges in Gwinnett racketeering indictment
3h ago

Credit: � 2017 Cox Media Group.

Jury awards Roswell parents $6.1 million after son’s hazing death at LSU
1h ago

Credit: � 2017 Cox Media Group.

Jury awards Roswell parents $6.1 million after son’s hazing death at LSU
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Power customers to see one-time credit on March bills
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Saturday Night Live

‘Saturday Night Live’ gives Waffle House center stage ... in a way
2h ago
TV best bets with ‘Ted Lasso,’ Keira Knightley, ‘Extrapolations,’ Bob Odenkirk, Jussie...
‘Bad Boys 4′ set to shoot in Atlanta this spring
Featured

Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
7h ago
KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top