Drake, 21 Savage doing two shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta July 1-2

Drake, one of the most successful artists of the past 15 years, is going on a tour this summer that includes two confirmed nights at State Farm Arena on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2.
He is joined by Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage, who collaborated with Drake on Drake’s last album “Her Loss” and landed a No. 1 song “Jimmy Crooks” last year.
Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 15, with general tickets go on Friday, March 17, at drakerelated.com and Ticketmaster.com starting at noon. Pricing has not been released.
If these two concerts sell out quickly enough, Drake could easily add a Friday show. The last time he was in Atlanta, he did three nights at State Farm.
He currently has 29 dates nationwide announced over two-plus months from late June through early September.
Drake knows how to fund a tour. It’s sponsored by three major corporations: Cash App, Visa and Sprite. (Live Nation is the promoter.) Both Cash App and Sprite are offering pre-sales opportunities.
He joins a very busy spring and summer in Atlanta with big tours from Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Duran Duran, the Cure, Beyoncé and Madonna.
DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
