Dragon Con 2022 lineup announced: William Shatner, Walter Koenig, Morena Baccarin, Tom Cavanagh

Lauren Ridloff, a deaf actress who has been in “The Walking Dead” and the film “Eternals,” will be a featured guest along with Tom Cavanagh, 58, a regular on the CW’s “The Flash” from 2014 to 2021.

Dragon Con has signed up actors David Ramsey (”Dexter,” “Arrow”), Danielle Panabake (”The Flash”) and Holly Marie Combs (”Charmed”). Three voice actors from Disney’s “Encanto” will be there as well: Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Mauro Castillo (Felix), and Adassa (Dolores).

Actors from the CWs’ “Stargirl” who will be there include Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Yvette Monreal (Wildcat), Trae Romano (Mike Dugan) and Anjelika Washington (Beth Chapel). And fans of ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” will get to meet Brett Dalton (Grant Ward), Jason O’Mara (Jeffrey Mace) and Briana Venskus (Piper).

Other shows with actors represented include “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Doom Patrol,” “The Expanse,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Locke & Key,” “The Magicians,” “Star Trek Discovery,” “Star Trek Picard,” “Stargate Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Supernatural,” “Titans” and “Warehouse 13.”

The entire list of the 400 actors, authors, designers and more who will appear on various panels and autograph sessions are at dragoncon.org.

The organizers expect 60,000 people to show up this Labor Day, up from 42,000 last year and still below the peak of about 80,000 in 2019.