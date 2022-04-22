ajc logo
Disney+’s newest Trilith production: ‘Ironheart’ starring Dominique Thorne

Dominique Thorne ("If Beale Street Could Talk," "Judas and the Black Messiah") is going to spend a lot of time in the coming months in metro Atlanta shooting "Ironheart" for Disney+. PUBLICITY PHOTO

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Trilith Studios has been home to multiple Disney+ shows, from “Wandavision” to “Loki.” The latest: “Ironheart” starring Dominique Thorne.

Production is set to begin in Fayetteville in June.

Thorne plays Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Her character will first appear in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which just wrapped.

The 24-year-old New York native previously starred in the films “If Beale Street Could Talk” from 2018 and “Judas and the Black Messiah” in 2021.

Lyric Ross (“This is Us”) and Anthony Ramos (”Hamilton,” “In the Heights”) are others cast on the show.

Disney+ uses fake names for its productions. In this case, it’s called “Wise Guy.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

