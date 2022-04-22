Disney+’s newest Trilith production: ‘Ironheart’ starring Dominique Thorne

Trilith Studios has been home to multiple Disney+ shows, from “Wandavision” to “Loki.” The latest: “Ironheart” starring Dominique Thorne.
Production is set to begin in Fayetteville in June.
Thorne plays Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Her character will first appear in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which just wrapped.
The 24-year-old New York native previously starred in the films “If Beale Street Could Talk” from 2018 and “Judas and the Black Messiah” in 2021.
Lyric Ross (“This is Us”) and Anthony Ramos (”Hamilton,” “In the Heights”) are others cast on the show.
Disney+ uses fake names for its productions. In this case, it’s called “Wise Guy.”
