Dish-TV drops WSB-TV for the second time in three years over fee dispute

A similar blackout happened in 2020 as well when WSB-TV was off the air for Dish-TV subscribers for four months.

This current blackout also impacts 13 other Cox Media Group television stations in cities like Boston, Pittsburgh and Orlando, Florida.

Such disputes have popped up more often in recent years between satellite and cable distributors and content providers as the pool of customers shrinks and more people rely on streaming services instead.

Dish does not publicize subscriber numbers in particular markets but in the entire country, about 7.8 million people used Dish in the second quarter, down from 11.9 million five years ago.

Here are the other stations affected:

Boston (#10), WFXT (FOX)

Seattle-Tacoma (#12), KIRO (CBS)

Pittsburgh (#16), WPXI (NBC)

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne (#17), WFTV (ABC), WRDQ (independent)

Charlotte (#22), WSOC (ABC/Telemundo (DT2)), WAXN (independent)

Jacksonville (#43), WFOX (Fox/Telemundo (DT4)), WJAX (CBS, owned by Hoffman Communications, Inc., Cox-operated)

Dayton (#65), WHIO (CBS)

Eugene (#113), KSLR (CBS), KEVU (MyNetworkTV)