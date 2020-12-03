DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse drop TEGNA stations, including WXIA-TV (11Alive) over fee dispute

TEGNA, in a statement, argued that “the value of what we offer to our pay-TV partners has never been greater. The differentiated, non-substitutable programming we provide including live local news, live local and national sports, and first run, highly popular network content is a vital reason why consumers continue to subscribe to pay-TV bundles.”

11Alive, besides its local news operations, airs “The Today Show,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Dr. Phil” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” In prime-time, NBC offers “The Voice,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Chicago Hope” and “Superstore,” to name a few.

TEGNA noted in its statement that “while we remain hopeful that this will get resolved quickly, our viewers should know that our channels are available on other service providers in their community as well as many streaming services that offer instant access when viewers sign up. As always, our stations are also available for free over-the-air, and viewers can watch our newscasts live on our stations’ websites, Roku and mobile apps.”