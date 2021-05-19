Did Atlanta’s Corey Ward make ‘The Voice’ finale?

McDonough resident Corey Ward was eliminated on Tuesday’s “The Voice,” just missing the top 5 and the finale.
The top vote getter from each coach automatically made the final with the other five singers vying for the last spot via live vote.
Ward was on Team Kelly Clarkson, which was the only team with three singers left. Likable country singer Kenzie Wheeler, not surprisingly, got the most votes and forced Ward into the Instant Save round — again. (Ward won the Instant Save a week ago.)
For his save song, Ward opted for the Goo Goo Dolls’ ballad “Iris” and pulled out all the stops, emotionally wringing out each and every note.
“You pick great songs, man!” Clarkson said. “I can’t wait to hear your record one day. Every song is going to feel like being with you. You wear your heart on your sleeve. I love that about you. I felt a little Counting Crows. I love that vibe as well. I love your voice. I love how strong and powerful you are at both spectrums. Not only your full chest voice but your tender and sweet falsetto. It’s a magical gift you have.”
Ward later told Clarkson: “I’m just so humbled and honored to have this opportunity to know you and work with you, that you’re the same person all the time. Words will never explain how I feel and how grateful I am.”
But alas, Ward couldn’t overcome country singer Jordan Matthew Young from Team Blake Shelton, who garnered the most votes and made it into the finals.
On Monday, Ward performed Duncan Lawrence’s “Arcade” with signature intensity, a song he picked to reflect a bad breakup he had. Clarkson thought he had made a touchdown and lauded his vocal execution.
M.J. Santilli, who runs MJ’s Big Blog, wrote before Tuesday’s results that “in a less competitive season, Corey might get into the final.” But this is a strong year and he simply got nudged out.
Ward, in an interview before this week’s episodes, said win or lose, he planned to return to Atlanta and make an album of emotive soulful pop songs like James Arthur or Lewis Capaldi. He also appreciated Clarkson’s support of his focus on emotion over technique, though technique is important.
He said Clarkson taught him to just be himself and that is enough.
Based on iTunes sales and polls online, Cam Anthony on Team Blake is the favorite to win the entire competition.