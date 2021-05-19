Did Atlanta’s Corey Ward make ‘The Voice’ finale?

Ward later told Clarkson: “I’m just so humbled and honored to have this opportunity to know you and work with you, that you’re the same person all the time. Words will never explain how I feel and how grateful I am.”

But alas, Ward couldn’t overcome country singer Jordan Matthew Young from Team Blake Shelton, who garnered the most votes and made it into the finals.

On Monday, Ward performed Duncan Lawrence’s “Arcade” with signature intensity, a song he picked to reflect a bad breakup he had. Clarkson thought he had made a touchdown and lauded his vocal execution.

M.J. Santilli, who runs MJ’s Big Blog, wrote before Tuesday’s results that “in a less competitive season, Corey might get into the final.” But this is a strong year and he simply got nudged out.

Ward, in an interview before this week’s episodes, said win or lose, he planned to return to Atlanta and make an album of emotive soulful pop songs like James Arthur or Lewis Capaldi. He also appreciated Clarkson’s support of his focus on emotion over technique, though technique is important.

He said Clarkson taught him to just be himself and that is enough.

Based on iTunes sales and polls online, Cam Anthony on Team Blake is the favorite to win the entire competition.