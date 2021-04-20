Dickey Broadcasting launches conservative talk station Xtra 106.3/AM1230 with Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, Mark Zinno

In Atlanta, Limbaugh aired for more than two decades on 640/WGST, then moved to WSB in 2012, where he stayed until he died of cancer. WSB last month moved Erick Erickson to the noon to 3 p.m. slot.

Dickey has also committed to Glenn Beck from 9 a.m. to noon, Guy Benson from 3 to 6 p.m., Buck Sexton from 6 p.m. to midnight and George Noory overnights. (The Limbaugh show will repeat from 9 p.m. to midnight.)

For news updates, Xtra 106.3 will use Fox News and Dickey plans to fashion a live and local morning show. For now, he is using former Mark Zinno on Mondays with plans to hire an entire morning show around Zinno. The other mornings, for now, will feature a Fox News radio show.

Zinno had been let go from Xtra last fall during Dickey’s cost-cutting moves, and as an Army veteran, has been working on the COVID-19 task force for the National Guard.

“I’m excited to be back and excited to work with David again,” Zinno said. “There was never any acrimony between him and me. I’m glad he thinks highly enough of me to look at me to lead this venture.”

Dickey said he loves Kim “The Kimmer” Peterson, who lost his last on-air job at Talk 106.7, which Atlanta-based Cumulus Media sold to an outfit that now plays Christian contemporary music. But he decided to go a different route.

Beck and Fox News had previously been used by IHeartMedia’s news/talk 640/WGST-AM, which switched to a Black Information Network format last year.

The FM signal isn’t all that strong outside of Cobb County and North Fulton, while the AM signal does cover much of the metro area.

David Dickey's Xtra 106.3 FM coverage map. Credit: Radio-locator.com Credit: Radio-locator.com

Dickey said he plans to build listeners via digital sources as much as the traditional AM/FM routes with billboards and other advertising methods.

WSB has been a dominant news/talk force in Atlanta for many years, usually at the top of the Nielsen ratings. In the most recent Nielsen survey, WSB was No. 1 with a 9.2 share, down from an 11.8 share in January.

Another news/talk station recently launched on AM1690 and is dubbed Freedom 1690. Its hosts include Steve Bannon, former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, Dave Ramsey and Mark Levin.